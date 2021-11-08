Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday as gains in miners were offset by weakness in consumer-focussed and travel stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder.

FTSE 100 inches down as losses in consumer shares counter mining gains
London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday as gains in miners were offset by weakness in consumer-focussed and travel stocks, while online gambling firm Playtech jumped after a takeover bid from its second-biggest shareholder. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.05% lower, with large dollar earners, including Unilever, British American Tobacco and Diageo Plc down between 0.4% and 1%, hit by sterling's strong gains.

Limiting further losses were precious metals miners and oil stocks on the back of firmer commodity prices. "The markets are now in a bit of a wait-and-see mode following central bank decisions last week and as they look ahead for more data to judge global economic recovery with the overall bullishness for equity markets and a strong outlook for global economic growth remaining intact," said David Madden, an analyst at Equiti Capital.

The FTSE 100 has gained around 13% so far this year and has recovered from its pandemic-driven losses supported by dovish central bank policies, robust quarterly results and reopening optimism. However, the index still underperformed its European peers , which have gained around 21% year-to-date, over lingering concerns of rising input costs affecting the pace of economic recovery.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was down 0.1%, dragged by weakness in travel and leisure shares . Travel and leisure stocks fell 1.2%, with IAG , Flutter Entertainment, Entain among the top drags on FTSE 100.

Playtech Plc rose 2.4% after it received a takeover offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Gopher Investments, on Sunday. British defence company BAE Systems slipped 0.5%, even after it stuck to its guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020's result, and said demand for its products and services remained high.

Abrdn Plc jumped 3.6% after Sky News reported on Saturday the British asset manager was in advanced talks to buy Interactive Investor, an online investment service, for more than 1.5 billion pounds ($2.02 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

