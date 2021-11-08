EU to advise on Merck's COVID-19 pill in "shortest possible" time

Nov 8 - The European Union's medicines regulator said on Monday it will give region-wide recommendations for the COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in the "shortest possible" time-frame.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was reviewing the available data as the watchdog seeks to help member states before possible approval.

