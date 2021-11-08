Left Menu

EU to advise on Merck's COVID-19 pill in "shortest possible" time

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:23 IST
Nov 8 - The European Union's medicines regulator said on Monday it will give region-wide recommendations for the COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in the "shortest possible" time-frame.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was reviewing the available data as the watchdog seeks to help member states before possible approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

