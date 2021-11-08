U.S. regulators publish progress report on Treasury market overhaul

U.S. regulators are assessing potential policies to increase the resilience of the U.S. Treasury market, including improving market data quality, boosting oversight of trading venues, and introducing central clearing, according to a Treasury Department-led report published on Monday.

After a massive sell-off in March 2020 prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to buy $1.6 trillion of Treasuries to increase stability, regulators have been studying ways to improve market resilience.

Monday's report by the Inter-Agency Working Group for Treasury Market Surveillance provides an update on areas regulators are exploring, but does not provide policy recommendations.

