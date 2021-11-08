Left Menu

U.S. regulators publish progress report on Treasury market overhaul

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:41 IST
U.S. regulators publish progress report on Treasury market overhaul
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. regulators are assessing potential policies to increase the resilience of the U.S. Treasury market, including improving market data quality, boosting oversight of trading venues, and introducing central clearing, according to a Treasury Department-led report published on Monday.

After a massive sell-off in March 2020 prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to buy $1.6 trillion of Treasuries to increase stability, regulators have been studying ways to improve market resilience.

Monday's report by the Inter-Agency Working Group for Treasury Market Surveillance provides an update on areas regulators are exploring, but does not provide policy recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021