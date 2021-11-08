Delhi launches scheme to ensure govt programmes reach construction workers

The Delhi government Monday launched 'Shramik Mitra' scheme to ensure that the benefits of various programmes reach construction workers.

As part of it, 800 'Shramik Mitras' will reach out to construction workers, inform them about the schemes launched by the Delhi government, connect them with relevant government schemes and ensure that no worker is left out of any programmes.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Shramik Mitras will inform construction workers registered by the Construction Board at the ward level about assistance schemes of the government and help them apply for it.

The Delhi government provides assistance of Rs 3-5 lakh for house construction; Rs 30,000 maternity benefit; Rs 20,000 as loan and Rs 5000 as grant for purchase of tools; Rs 1 lakh on natural death of workers and Rs 2 lakh on accidental death; Rs 1 lakh in case of disability; and Rs 3000 per month pension, Rs 500-10,000 per month for school education and higher education of children; and Rs 35,000 for marriage of workers and their children.

Around six lakh construction workers in Delhi have registered themselves with the Construction Board through various registration campuses started by the Kejriwal government.

