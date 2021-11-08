Left Menu

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:49 IST
Poland closes border crossing point with Belarus
  • Poland

Poland is closing its border crossing with Belarus at Kuznica, the Border Guard said on Monday, due to the situation nearby where large groups of migrants have been trying to force their way through the frontier.

"Due to the situation on the Polish border with Belarus, from tomorrow, i.e. 09/11 from 07.00 am, the border traffic at the road border crossing in Kuznica will be suspended," the Border Guard said on Twitter.

