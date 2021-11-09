Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rolls-Royce mini-nuclear power plant design gets UK state backing https://on.ft.com/3kjqX1s - Clarks chief steps down after only months in the role https://on.ft.com/3H2iwBy

- Viasat lands Britain's Inmarsat in $7.3 bln deal https://on.ft.com/3qiq90M - Euronext breaks LSE deal to move clearing functions to Italy https://on.ft.com/31xeqkz

Overview - An industry consortium led by Rolls-Royce, the UK aero-engine maker, and the British taxpayer will jointly pump 405 million pounds ($546.26 million) into the development of a fleet of mini-reactors as part of a new push into nuclear power designed to help the government meet its net zero carbon targets.

- The chief executive of Clarks has stepped down in order to take on "broader responsibilities" at its private equity owner in the latest turmoil to afflict the British shoe retailer. - The California-based satellite company Viasat is taking over Britain's Inmarsat to create one of the world's biggest space-based broadband providers, in a cash and share deal that values the business at $7.3 billion including debt.

- Euronext is breaking a deal with a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group to shift clearing functions to Italy, in a move that further reduces the role of UK-based institutions in pivotal areas of Europe's financial markets. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

