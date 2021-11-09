All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks

Unlike some of her European colleagues, Leonore Gewessler arrived at the UN climate conference with a clean conscience.

The 27-hour journey by sleeper train from Vienna to Brussels, and then on to Glasgow, Scotland, spared Austria's climate minister the kind of criticism many VIPs faced for taking planes to a conference that's all about cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

''Wherever possible, I try to choose the climate-friendly option,'' said Gewessler, whose portfolio also includes transport.

Since taking office last year, the Green Party politician has pushed to revive Europe's once-extensive night train network, which has been cut steeply due to competition from low-budget airlines.

Gewessler said Monday she used her stopover in Brussels to meet other European officials and spent the rest of the 2,000-kilometer (1,240-mile) journey preparing for the climate talks that are reaching their final phase this week.

''Trains and night trains are the future of short and medium-distance travel in Europe,'' she said.

Gewessler also recently launched a nationwide climate ticket that allows Austrians to travel the length and breadth of the Alpine nation on any form of public transport for 1,095 euros (USD 1,269) a year — or 3 euros (USD 3.50) a day.

Almost 1,30,000 people have bought a climate ticket in the last few weeks, beating the government's best expectations.

Gewessler said deciding how they want to travel is every person's personal choice.

''But I became a politician in order to make it much easier for people in our society to move about in a climate-friendly way too,'' she said.

