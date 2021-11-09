Left Menu

Equity indices volatile, Sensex down by 38.10 points

Equity indices had a volatile opening on Tuesday with Sensex down by 38.10 points and Nifty up by 1.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 09:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Equity indices had a volatile opening on Tuesday with Sensex down by 38.10 points and Nifty up by 1.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 38.10 points or 0.06 per cent at 60507.51 at 9.28 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18070.20 at 9.28 am, up by 1.70 points or 0.01 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are healthcare and auto capital goods, while the finance sector and banking Sectors are trading low. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

