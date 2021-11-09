New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament, as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns, while Britain said it would recognize COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many countries resume trade and tourism. * Germany's infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, and doctors warned they will need to postpone scheduled operations in coming weeks to cope.

* Denmark proposed reinstating the use of a digital "corona pass" to be presented when Danes visit indoor bars and restaurants. AMERICAS

* The number of Boeing Co employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds has reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. * The Biden administration told a court on Monday it has clear authority to impose a COVID-19 vaccine rule on employers with at least 100 staff and that a court's order on Saturday blocking the rule could cost dozens or even hundreds of lives daily.

* A U.S. federal judge on Monday ruled United Airlines Holdings Inc can impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on its employees that only provides unpaid leave for workers who are exempted for medical or religious reasons. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to end up in intensive care units or die from COVID-19, Australia's New South Wales state said in a report, with officials urging people to get inoculated as Australia begins to live with the coronavirus. * India ordered 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA COVID-19 vaccine, while a toxic smog shrouding New Delhi alongside infection risks persuaded many students to stay home as schools reopened in the country..

MIDDLE EAST * Israeli health officials will decide behind closed doors on whether to allow child COVID-19 vaccinations.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 18 and above as soon as this week, the Washington Post reported.

* Regeneron said one dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in two to eight months, following a late-stage trial. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. * Concerns over higher inflation and tighter monetary policy have taken the mantle as the top concern for market participants, pushing aside the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its latest report on financial stability.

* The Philippines' annual economic growth slowed in the third quarter as renewed COVID-19 restrictions crimped demand, giving the central bank more reason to keep interest rates at a record low for a while.