FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The Biden administration told a court on Monday it has clear authority to impose a COVID-19 vaccine rule on employers with at least 100 staff and that a court's order on Saturday blocking the rule could cost dozens or even hundreds of lives daily. * A U.S. federal judge on Monday ruled United Airlines Holdings Inc can impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on its employees that only provides unpaid leave for workers who are exempted for medical or religious reasons.
New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament, as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns, while Britain said it would recognize COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many countries resume trade and tourism. * Germany's infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, and doctors warned they will need to postpone scheduled operations in coming weeks to cope.
* Denmark proposed reinstating the use of a digital "corona pass" to be presented when Danes visit indoor bars and restaurants. AMERICAS
The number of Boeing Co employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds has reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to end up in intensive care units or die from COVID-19, Australia's New South Wales state said in a report, with officials urging people to get inoculated as Australia begins to live with the coronavirus. * India ordered 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA COVID-19 vaccine, while a toxic smog shrouding New Delhi alongside infection risks persuaded many students to stay home as schools reopened in the country..
MIDDLE EAST * Israeli health officials will decide behind closed doors on whether to allow child COVID-19 vaccinations.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 18 and above as soon as this week, the Washington Post reported.
* Regeneron said one dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in two to eight months, following a late-stage trial. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. * Concerns over higher inflation and tighter monetary policy have taken the mantle as the top concern for market participants, pushing aside the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its latest report on financial stability.
* The Philippines' annual economic growth slowed in the third quarter as renewed COVID-19 restrictions crimped demand, giving the central bank more reason to keep interest rates at a record low for a while.
