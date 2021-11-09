TVS Credit Rings in Festivities with a Diwali Campaign SabkiTarakki

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • Spreads the message of ‘Progress for All’ through a heartwarming video campaign • #SabkiTarakki campaign includes several festive offers & the flagship consumer promotion #MagicalDiwali TVS Credit releases a heart-warming video with a message of #SabkiTarakki to ring in the festive season. The video campaign talks about ‘Progress for All’ that resonates with the brand’s aim of empowering its customers and fulfilling their aspirations. The video depicts a father explaining to his children the real meaning of #SabkiTarakki, with a closing line of ‘Tarakki sabki honi chahiye’. The digital film, #SabkiTarakki has been conceptualised by De Works Communications. Link to Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ftt097qJ4K8 As part of this campaign TVS Credit also commenced the fourth season of its flagship consumer promotion #MagicalDiwali. Through this promotion the brand engages with its customers through digital channels and offers exciting rewards to them. A selfie with their recent loan purchase can win customers daily prizes like smart phones and attractive shopping vouchers. Few lucky winners will also win gold coins, international and domestic holidays. Mr. Charandeep Singh, Head - Marketing & CRM, TVS Credit, says, “As the festive fervor is back, after a subdued period of the pandemic, our campaign aims to spread the message of progress and hope. TVS Credit as a brand has always stood for the empowerment of its customers and this campaign perfectly brings out our message of #SabkiTarakki. With our customer promotion of Magical Diwali we have tried to engage with customers and make this festival extra special for them with exciting prizes and lucrative offers.” The festive offers will be available for a period of three months. During which customers can avail special loan offers like Low EMI schemes and Cashback schemes on products offered by TVS Credit. About TVS Credit Services Ltd.

TVS Credit Services Limited is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company with over 32,000 points-of-presence across India. The number one financier for TVS Motors Limited and one of the leading tractor financiers, TVS Credit also has a fast-growing footprint in used car, consumer durable, used commercial vehicle and business loans segment. Over 6.5 million happy customers have been served with the help of 19,000+ motivated employees and robust Tech and Analytics powered processes. Driven by a mission to empower Indians to dream bigger, secure in knowledge that we are partners in the fulfillment of their aspirations. With new products on the anvil, and an unwavering commitment to customer service and constant improvement, TVS Credit creates value for the customers, employees and partners. Know more about TVS Credit at www.tvscredit.com. Image: TVS Credit | Happy Diwali | SabkiTarakki | Karo sab ki wishes poori Video: TVS Credit | Happy Diwali | SabkiTarakki | Karo sab ki wishes poori PWR PWR

