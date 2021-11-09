Sonu Sood backs Post K-12 Mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as co-founder

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Youth icon Sonu Sood and Post K-12 Mentoring startup Intercell have announced a strategic alliance to assist the youth by providing seamless and affordable career mentoring services through technology solutions. The collaboration aims to provide career advice and direction to new Graduates and Young Professionals through mentoring by leading industry professionals across the world.

Post pandemic, there is a growing need to guide and assist career aspirants, especially in challenging times, amidst the plethora of opportunities available to them. Intercell solves the problem of finding the right mentors to guide students and professionals. Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO Intercell, remarked, "We are extremely excited to partner with Sonu Sood to establish the category of Mentoring in India. He is a Youth Icon with a massive following and will help Intercell to position itself in both the B2C and B2B category. We aim to provide seamless Mentoring services to Graduates and Young Professionals. To uncover the secret of a successful career, our network of Global Mentors come to the aid of innumerable students and professionals across the globe."

Commenting on this partnership, Sonu Sood said, "It is very important to help Graduates and Young professionals succeed in their careers. With the help of technology now we will bring the best Mentors from the world to give Career Mentoring to our youth in India." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)