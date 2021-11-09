Edelweiss AMC appoints Ashish Agarwal as Managing Partner - Private Equity in AIFs

Edelweiss Asset Management on Tuesday said it has appointed Ashish Agarwal as managing partner - private equity - in alternative investment funds (AIFs) segment.

Agarwal was previously associated with Navis Capital Partners for more than a decade and a half. Since 2015, he was the fund manager of Navis Jockey Fund - an Asian public equities fund with a focus on India, Edelweiss AMC said in a statement.

His investing experience spans private equity and public equity funds; mid-market transactions in India, Europe, the USA, and South East Asia and across sectors.

''Our alternative investment funds focus on unique uncorrelated ideas that complement traditional investments. Innovative companies in sunrise sectors are staying private longer and this is fueling unprecedented demand from both founders and investors for private equity investments,'' Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC said.

''Ashish's addition to our team will allow us to capitalize on this multi-decade trend through our upcoming fund in private equity space. The proposed strategy will invest in market leaders with strong unit economics in sunrise sectors and take advantage of the attractive valuations many of these businesses trade at today,'' she added.

Last month, Edelweiss AMC significantly strengthened the long-only equity mutual funds franchise with the appointment of Trideep Bhattacharya as Co-CIO-Equities, Abhishek Gupta, and Sahil Shah into its equity fund management team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)