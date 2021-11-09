Left Menu

Jet Media Network raises USD 2.5 mn from Los Angeles Media Fund, others

Jet Media Network continues to assemble a pipeline of high-profile athletes and celebrities, seeking to have more ownership of their fans and to capitalise on the creator economy with bespoke mobile destinations that create the ultimate direct-to-fan DTF experience, the statement said.The applications will be free for users with an option for a monthly subscription to unlock enhanced benefits, it added.After leaving Sony Entertainment, Jesper Schertiger Jet Media Network CEO and co-founder partnered with Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman of the Jetline Group of Companies, leading to the founding of Jet Media Network.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 13:30 IST
Jet Media Network raises USD 2.5 mn from Los Angeles Media Fund, others
  • Country:
  • India

Data-driven digital publishing company Jet Media Network has raised USD 2.5 million (about Rs 18.4 crore) in funding, led by Los Angeles Media Fund.

The seed round also saw participation from investors including 10X Capital, Gaingels, JetSynthesys, Spivy Private Capital, and Equinox Systems, a statement said.

The announcement comes as Jet Media Network prepares to launch its first mobile app — a collaboration with former Brazil, Barcelona, and AC Milan football (soccer) superstar, Ronaldinho. The platform will offer exclusive content, auctions, social media aggregation, and e-commerce, with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) also among its capabilities. Jet Media Network continues to assemble a pipeline of high-profile athletes and celebrities, seeking to have more "ownership" of their fans and to capitalize on the creator economy with bespoke mobile destinations that create the ultimate direct-to-fan (DTF) experience, the statement said.

The applications will be free for users with an option for a monthly subscription to unlock enhanced benefits, it added.

After leaving Sony Entertainment, Jesper Schertiger (Jet Media Network CEO and co-founder) partnered with Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman of the Jetline Group of Companies, leading to the founding of Jet Media Network. Supported by Navani, Schertiger founded Jet Media Network with Robin Shelley, and former top-flight footballer, Robbie Earle MBE, who now co-hosts the Premier League show for NBC Sports. The three recognized the trend of social media networks controlling the access of top creators to their audiences by limiting the organic reach of posts in exchange for payments. Jet Media Network seeks to create communities where talent can attract, interact, and transact with fans across a full spectrum of offerings. The platform currently focuses on leading athletes but will expand its "world of icons" to include other celebrities, musicians, actors, gamers, influencers, public figures, and others.

"The investment demonstrates the shift in direction and change in appetite for celebrities to have greater ownership over their brand and content, and in essence, to become their publisher. It also demonstrates the belief that Jet Media Network has the right technology, strategy, and leadership in place to succeed," Schertiger said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021