MRF Q2 profit dips 54 pc to Rs 189 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 13:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Tyre maker MRF on Tuesday reported 53.99 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 189.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 410.92 crore in July-September period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,907.81 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 4,244.43 crore in the year-ago period, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (30 per cent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

The interim dividend will be paid on or after December 3, 2021, it added.

The company's shares were trading 1.79 per cent down at Rs 78,427.25 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

