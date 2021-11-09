Left Menu

Primark well stocked for Christmas and won't raise prices -finance chief

Associated British Foods' Primark fashion business has good stock availability for the Christmas trading period and will not be raising prices despite supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures, its finance chief said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:09 IST
Primark well stocked for Christmas and won't raise prices -finance chief
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Associated British Foods' Primark fashion business has good stock availability for the Christmas trading period and will not be raising prices despite supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures, its finance chief said on Tuesday. "We're basically saying that we've got good stock cover for Christmas, our stores will be full," John Bason told Reuters after the group reported full-year results.

He said there would be limited stock cover on a small number of Primark lines which customers "may struggle to even see". Bason also pledged that Primark's prices for autumn/winter stock would be flat versus the 2020-21 year.

"We're not putting Primark prices up," he said. It was able to take this stance because Primark was benefiting from transaction currency gains arising from the weaker U.S. dollar, improved store labor efficiency, and lower operating costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021