Left Menu

European stocks inch up as Bayer, AB Foods support

European shares steadied near record highs on Tuesday, as strong corporate earnings supported sentiment, while investors awaited fresh U.S. inflation data for clues on the interest rate outlook. The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.1%, as of 0832 GMT, holding just below a record peak hit last week.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:16 IST
European stocks inch up as Bayer, AB Foods support
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares steadied near record highs on Tuesday, as strong corporate earnings supported sentiment, while investors awaited fresh U.S. inflation data for clues on the interest rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.1%, as of 0832 GMT, holding just below a record peak hit last week. German agriculture and pharmaceutical firm Bayer climbed 2.6% after reporting a rise in quarterly adjusted earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

Upbeat earnings outlook from Primark-owner AB Foods supported British stocks. Insurers were among the biggest decliners, with German group Munich Re falling 3.1% after saying it expected more COVID-related losses in its reinsurance business than previously expected.

Wall Street indexes cheered the passage of the U.S. infrastructure bill on Monday, though worries that a high consumer prices reading on Wednesday could revive talks of interest rate hikes kept overall gains in check.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021