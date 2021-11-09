Hong Kong shares close higher as healthcare stocks rebound

Left Menu

** Healthcare firm Wuxi Biologics jumped 10% after Monday's 8.6% drop and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index. ** Investment bank CICC analysts said in a note that the healthcare sector is worth buying after adjustments, but market sentiment remained pessimistic.

Hong Kong shares settled higher on Tuesday as healthcare stocks rebounded from a sharp drop in the previous session, with analysts saying the sector is worth buying after adjustments. The Hang Seng index rose 0.2%, to 24,813.13, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1%, to 8,806.02.

** Healthcare stocks rebounded 5% after vaccine-related firms dragged down the index in the previous session. ** Healthcare firm Wuxi Biologics jumped 10% after Monday's 8.6% drop and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index.

** Investment bank CICC analysts said in a note that the healthcare sector is worth buying after adjustments, but market sentiment remained pessimistic. ** Property firms shed 0.5% amid intensifying worries over the liquidity crisis in the real estate sector, with Shimao Group Holdings plunging 7%.

** Developer Country Garden Holdings lost 5%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index. ** A think-tank of China's powerful state council met real estate developers and banks on Monday, where Kaisa Group Holdings urged state companies to help private firms improve liquidity.

** Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rose 2.6% after its sales of new energy and electrified vehicles (NEV) for October increased 36% from a year ago.

