ICICI Lombard launches key initiatives to help flood affected customers in the city

Private sector leading non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance has initiated various measures to help customers who were affected by the incessant rains in the city, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it has proactively taken critical measures to support the customers in flood-damaged regions in the city and has launched SMS alerts to provide claims services to mitigate the hardships faced.

''As a post calamity, measure, the company will be enabling Fast Track claim settlements desks across branches and intimated its partner garages to prioritize vehicles affected due to floods'', ICICI Lombard said in a statement.

The rainfall has inundated many parts of Chennai and surrounding districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur bringing them to a standstill evoking the memories of the 2015 deluge, said.

The company said its key objective to set up the Fast Track settlement desk at its branches in Chennai was to extend every possible support for quick and timely settlement claims for its motor policyholders.

To serve the customers round the clock, the company said it has activated 'partner garages' to prioritize flood-affected vehicles to fasten the process and it has notified all its policyholders to connect with them for claim settlement, in case they had suffered losses due to the floods.

ICICI Lombard said it encourages the customers to make use of the ''IL Take Care'' application for prompt intimation of claims and a customer can also contact the 18002666 toll-free number for any assistance, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)