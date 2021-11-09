Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:23 IST
Salloni and Shrenik Ghodawat featured in 'Pune's Most Powerful Personalities 2021-22' by Femina
PUNE, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrenik Ghodawat – MD, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL) and Ms. Salloni Ghodawat - COO, GCL, were recently featured in 'Pune's Most Powerful Personalities 2021-22' in the September 2021 edition by Femina, India's first and largest read women's english magazine.

With a grand celebration organised to mark this event at the Hyatt Regency - Pune, the 28th of September 2021 witnessed a prominent number of well-known personalities from the business and film fraternity.

''To be featured as one of 'Pune's Most Powerful Personalities' comes with great pride and responsibility. We thank Femina for recognising our achievements and contributions in building a strong consumer focused business. We will to continue to better ourselves and serve our customers with innovative products in the time to come,'' said the husband-wife duo of Shrenik and Salloni.

Being a part of an esteemed magazine that covers a broad spectrum of topics, including relationships, career, business, fashion, beauty, and women achievers, it indeed makes it a noteworthy moment for Salloni and Shrenik Ghodawat to showcase the achievements of GCL at a global stage.

About Ghodawat Consumer Ltd.: GCL is the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. It has a base of 16,000 students and employs over 10,000 people globally.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1683033/Salloni_and_Shrenik_Ghodawat_img.jpg PWR PWR

