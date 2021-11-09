Differentiating Amazon Seller from Amazon Pay Chargebacks

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated e-commerce adoption leading to higher sales. Amazon was one of the US retailers that benefited most from the disproportionate e-commerce boom. In 2020, Amazon's global gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 42 percent to $475 billion from $335 billion in GMV recorded the previous year.

With increased adoption of eCommerce, lower barriers to entry, and evident success for online-focused competitors, more and more merchants are looking to have a slice of the pie. Unfortunately, increased sales came with a double-digit percentage increase in chargebacks. And with an already large Amazon emerging as the pandemic giant, they and the merchants on their site experienced a large percentage of the chargebacks.

To succeed as an Amazon merchant, you need to understand their chargeback process. Here's a quick rundown of what to expect.

The difference between Amazon Seller and Amazon Pay

Amazon Seller allows merchants to run a storefront on Amazon by listing items for sale. Customers find these items through the built-in search function. They order the item through Amazon, and the merchant fulfils the order. After payment, Amazon sends merchants their earnings minus fees.

Amazon Pay is a service used by merchants running independent eCommerce platforms. It allows shoppers to use payment methods associated with their Amazon account to pay for products and services. Amazon Pay is similar to PayPal Checkout but keeps customers on your site throughout the process. Part of the allure of Amazon Pay to customers is that they don't have to give merchants their card information.

Amazon Seller chargeback

When a shopper purchases an item through Amazon Seller, the payment goes to Amazon, which then pays the merchant. Given this process, Amazon receives news of a chargeback first and then informs the merchant.

You can view your chargebacks on the Seller Central site and navigate to Chargeback Claims under the performance menu.

When responding to Amazon seller chargebacks, merchants typically have three options:

Issue a refund.

Issuing a refund is a good option for merchants since it helps reduce chargeback costs. Unfortunately, it's not a sustainable solution since you risk an influx of fraudulent chargebacks when friendly fraudsters realize it's your go-to solution. As such, it's crucial to learn how to fight chargebacks.

Have Amazon represent the charge and provide additional transaction information

You can fight an Amazon Seller chargeback by navigating to 'Represent your case' on Chargeback Claims in your Seller Central Account or reply to the chargeback notification email within seven days after notification. To represent your case, provide the following information:

Shipping date

Shipping method

Tracking information

Product information

Correspondence with the customer

If you submit insufficient information or don't adhere to Amazon's Business Solutions Agreement, Amazon will debit your account. But if your evidence is sufficient, they'll present your case to the issuing bank. When the bank rules in your favor, funds aren't deducted from your account. But if the bank rules against you, Amazon debits the chargeback amount plus associated fees from your Amazon funds. The issuing bank may take up to 90 days to pass a verdict.

Accept the chargeback. If you do nothing, you automatically accept the chargeback.

Amazon Pay chargeback

When a customer disputes a payment completed through Amazon Pay, their issuing bank informs Amazon first. Amazon acts as an intermediary between the merchant and issuing bank.

Amazon Pay categorizes chargebacks into two:

Service chargebacks. These arise from disputes related to the item, fulfilment, delivery, or a merchant's failure to honor the agreement with the buyer.

Unauthorized chargebacks. These chargebacks result from third-party fraud, and according to Amazon Pay policies, merchants are liable unless the buyer acted with negligence or fraudulently. Buyers have 13 months from the transaction date to dispute the charge.

When you receive a chargeback, Amazon Pay sends a notification email that includes the order number and reason code. You have 11 days to respond to the chargeback.

Amazon Pay charges a $20 Disputed Chargeback Fee. When you submit evidence to Amazon Pay, they compile the evidence and send it to the issuing bank for a final decision. If you win the dispute, you keep the money. But if you lose, miss the deadline, or opt to accept the chargeback, Amazon Pay deducts the chargeback amount and associated fees from your account.

What next?

Once you understand the process, it's easier to take steps to avoid the chargebacks altogether. But like PayPal chargebacks, Amazon chargebacks might result from compliance issues. Therefore, it's crucial to review individual chargebacks to pick out the issues early.

