New Zealand beefed up security measures at its parliament, as thousands of people gathered to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government lockdowns, while Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* France's public health authority has recommended people under 30 be given Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine when available instead of Moderna's Spikevax jab, which carried comparatively higher risks of heart-related problems. * Germany's infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, and doctors warned they will need to postpone scheduled operations to cope.

* Denmark proposed reinstating the use of a digital "corona pass" to be presented when Danes visit indoor bars and restaurants. AMERICAS

* The number of Boeing Co employees seeking a vaccine exemption on religious or medical grounds has reached more than 11,000 - or nearly 9% of its U.S. workforce - a level many times higher than executives initially estimated, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. * The Biden administration told a court on Monday it has clear authority to impose a vaccine rule on employers with at least 100 staff and that a court's order on Saturday blocking the rule could cost dozens or even hundreds of lives daily.

ASIA-PACIFIC * AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail against COVID-19 received its first nod for registration in Australia, the country's medical regulatory body said.

* Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to end up in intensive care units or die from COVID-19, Australia's New South Wales state said in a report, with officials urging people to get inoculated as Australia begins to live with the coronavirus. * India ordered 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine, while a toxic smog shrouding New Delhi alongside infection risks persuaded many students to stay home as schools reopened in the country..

* A Singapore court stayed the execution of a Malaysian convicted of drug smuggling for reasons of "common sense and humanity" after confirming he had tested positive for COVID-19, a day before he was due to be hanged. MIDDLE EAST

* Israeli health officials will decide behind closed doors on whether to allow child COVID-19 vaccinations. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their vaccine booster shot for people aged 18 and above as soon as this week, the Washington Post reported. * Regeneron said one dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in two to eight months, following a late-stage trial.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Boosted by a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill, global stock markets held the line close to their all-time highs on Tuesday but investors were reluctant to commit further to the rally before getting a clearer picture of the surge in U.S inflation.

* Japan's service sector sentiment index in October rose to its highest level in nearly eight years after state-of-emergency curbs were eased last month and new cases slid. * The Philippines' annual economic growth slowed in the third quarter as renewed COVID-19 restrictions crimped demand, giving the central bank more reason to keep interest rates at a record low.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)