Meta launches Facebook Business Coach to help SMBs in Africa grow

Today, Meta announced the launch of Facebook Business Coach (https://bit.ly/3EPE3vs), an innovative and easily-accessible way for owners of small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya and other English speaking countries to learn more about how to grow their business online with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Facebook Business Coach (https://bit.ly/3mYu0hv) available on WhatsApp, is a free-to-use, low data cost educational chatbot tool that users can interact within a simple, conversational and convenient way. SMBs have access to automated, self-paced lessons that teach them how to establish a presence in today's ever-evolving digital economy.

As a free curriculum platform, it features step-by-step courses and tutorials as well as helpful infographics, videos, and audio clips. Learning material is recommended based on the user's needs and queries, with an option to navigate the curriculum via the menu. While the WhatsApp bot provides SMBs with an easy way to quickly learn the basics, users can also access more in-depth training and get officially certified with Meta Blueprint (https://bit.ly/3bW1AOI) courses online.

The content was created to assist business owners with multiple queries – from how to create attention-grabbing business pages on Facebook and Instagram, to how to use Messenger and WhatsApp to communicate effectively with clients.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Meta Africa, commented: "In today's social-media-driven environment, information on building your brand on online platforms can be crucial in what sets a small business apart and drives success. At Meta, we're passionate about empowering SMBs in Africa with the skills they need to succeed online. We know that they are the backbone of the African economy and the drivers for economic growth. We hope the Facebook Business Coach (https://bit.ly/3BXOj2T) will be their partner along this journey, providing the training they need through their mobile phones."

The Facebook Business Coach (https://bit.ly/2YxlpZQ) educational tool on WhatsApp is available to any individual, representing one of the ways Meta provides opportunities for education and business growth through its platforms.

(With Inputs from APO)