BHEL loss narrows to Rs 46 cr in Sept qtr

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 46.58 crore for September quarter 2021-22. It incurred a net loss of Rs 552.38 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated. Total income rose to Rs 5,197.25 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,793.13 crore in the same period a year ago.

