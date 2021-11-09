Left Menu

U.S. to pay $1 billion for 1.4 mln more courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill

With Tuesday's purchase, the United States will have now secured a total of 3.1 million courses. Several countries have rushed to sign deals with Merck for the drug, which could become the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. The U.S. government also has options to purchase more than 2 million additional courses under the contract, the companies said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:07 IST
U.S. to pay $1 billion for 1.4 mln more courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Tuesday the U.S. government would pay about $1 billion to buy an additional 1.4 million courses of their COVID-19 pill.

Merck's Molnupiravir has been closely watched since data last month showed that when given early in the illness it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19. With Tuesday's purchase, the United States will have now secured a total of 3.1 million courses.

Several countries have rushed to sign deals with Merck for the drug, which could become the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Britain last week became the first country in the world to clear the use of the capsules. The U.S. government had in June agreed to spend $1.2 billion for 1.7 million courses. It is now exercising options to buy the extra doses, valuing the contract at roughly $2.2 billion for a total of 3.1 million courses, the companies said.

Merck expects to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of this year, with at least 20 million sets to be manufactured in 2022. The U.S. government also has options to purchase more than 2 million additional courses under the contract, the companies said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021