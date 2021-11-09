M&M sees over 8-fold jump in Q2 profit to Rs 1,432 cr

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported an over eight-fold increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,432 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales albeit semiconductor shortage affecting vehicle production.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 162 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue for the second quarter rose 15 per cent to Rs 13,305 crore as against Rs 11,590 crore in the year-ago period, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it sold 99,334 vehicles during the period under review, up nine per cent from 91,536 units in the second quarter of last fiscal.

M&M's tractor sales, however, declined five per cent to 88,920 units in the second quarter, against 93,246 units in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the Mahindra Group reported a PAT of Rs 1,929 crore as compared with Rs 615 crore in the Q2 of 2020-21.

Revenue rose to Rs 21,470 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 19,227 crore in the year-ago period.

''We have seen significant all around improvement in our performance this quarter. Our strong show in the auto and farm sectors was complemented well by the improved performance in the group companies.

''Our investments in digital platforms are doing well and present a meaningful opportunity to create and unlock value,'' M&M Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said.

Addressing a virtual earnings conference, he said both auto and farm sectors showed, ''very resilient performance, despite a lot of headwinds on commodity prices and supply chain'' while new product launches have seen a very strong response.

The semiconductor shortage led to supply constraints of electronic control units (ECUs), as a result of which there was a production loss of around 32,000 units during the quarter, he added.

Asked how long the issue will last, M&M Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said it was difficult to predict as the matter is being dealt with on a monthly basis at the moment.

''The forecast from most people we talked to is that the 2022 calendar will continue to have supply constraints. I genuinely believe it will not be as bad as 2021 because 2021 saw a series of extraneous factors, which hopefully will not be there in 2022,'' he said.

Learning from the current crisis, he said M&M is working on ''weak signals tracking'' to pick up signals from the weakest link in the supply chain instead of focussing only on the tier-1 suppliers but ruled out changing the company's sourcing strategy for its electronics components.

Jejurikar said the farm equipment sector (FES) continued to deliver robust performance both in terms of market share and financial metrics despite steep commodity inflation.

The decline in tractor sales during the second quarter was primarily due to the high base effect, he said adding that the company will maintain a single-digit growth forecast for the ongoing fiscal.

On the automotive segment, he said M&M had ''a blockbuster XUV7OO launch, witnessing bookings of more than 70,000. The demand for our other key automotive products also remains strong. With better availability of semiconductors, we hope to maintain the volume growth momentum Q3 onwards''.

M&M Group Chief Financial Officer Manoj Bhat said commodity prices have impacted the margins in both the auto and farm business but the company's focus on cost management and optimisation has helped mitigate some of the impact.

Although the company increased vehicle prices to partially offset the burden of commodity cost increase, it has not been fully passed on to consumers, Jejurikar added.

In a separate statement, the company said it has agreed to sell its entire stake (100 per cent) of the paid-up equity share capital of Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd (MTSPL) to Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL).

