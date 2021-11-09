Left Menu

VM-7 Expressway gets contract letter from NHAI for Gandeva–Ena project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:44 IST
VM-7 Expressway gets contract letter from NHAI for Gandeva–Ena project
  • Country:
  • India

VM-7 Expressway, a Special Purpose Vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers, on Tuesday said it has received a contract letter from NHAI for its 27.500 km long Gandeva-Ena hybrid annuity project on the upcoming Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. The SPV is now set to commence the construction work on the project soon, the company said in a statement.

The statement further said the project is under the central government’s ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase-I in Gujarat and the project cost outlay is Rs 1,755 crore.

The concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years of operations and maintenance rights thereafter, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021