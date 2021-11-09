VM-7 Expressway gets contract letter from NHAI for Gandeva–Ena project

VM-7 Expressway, a Special Purpose Vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers, on Tuesday said it has received a contract letter from NHAI for its 27.500 km long Gandeva-Ena hybrid annuity project on the upcoming Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. The SPV is now set to commence the construction work on the project soon, the company said in a statement.

The statement further said the project is under the central government’s ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, Phase-I in Gujarat and the project cost outlay is Rs 1,755 crore.

The concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years of operations and maintenance rights thereafter, it added.

