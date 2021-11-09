Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
GE will maintain a 19.9 stake in the healthcare unit.By creating three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employee Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp Jr said in a prepared statement.Culp will become non-executive chairman of the healthcare company.
- Country:
- United States
General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.
The company said Tuesday that it will spin off its healthcare business in early 2023 and its energy segment — which includes its renewable energy, power, and digital businesses — in early 2024. GE will maintain a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit.
“By creating three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employee Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp Jr said in a prepared statement.
Culp will become non-executive chairman of the healthcare company. He will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of GE until the energy business is spun off, then lead the aviation company.
The company expects one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of approximately $2 billion related to the split, which will require board approval.
GE, based in Boston, also announced that it expects to lower its debt by more than $75 billion by the end of the year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- healthcare
- General Electric
- Boston
- Lawrence Culp Jr
ALSO READ
Previous govts never bothered to invest in healthcare infrastructure, says PM Modi
Lodha Luxury pays tribute to healthcare & wellness leaders through felicitation by Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan
PM launches mega health infra mission, says previous govts cared little for healthcare
Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission right step to boost healthcare capacities, says NGO
PM launches mega health infra mission, says previous govts cared little for healthcare