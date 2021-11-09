Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures muted ahead of inflation data, GE surges

General Electric Co jumped 11.6% in premarket trading after the U.S. conglomerate said it would split itself into three companies focused on aviation, healthcare and power. Tesla Inc shares rose 1.4%, rebounding from a nearly 5% fall on Monday after Chief Executive Elon Musk's Twitter poll proposing to sell a tenth of his holdings garnered 57.9% vote in favor of the sale.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:02 IST
US STOCKS-Futures muted ahead of inflation data, GE surges
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures traded flat on Tuesday in the run-up to the first of a couple of readings on inflation this week, while General Electric surged on its plan to split into three public companies.

Data from the Labor Department due at 8:30 a.m. ET will likely show its producer price index for final demand rose 0.6% in October, with accelerating inflation and tighter monetary policy becoming a bigger concern for investors than the COVID-19 pandemic. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time highs on Monday for the eighth straight session, while the Dow clocked its second consecutive record closing high.

A better-than-expected earnings season, positive developments around COVID-19 antiviral pills and the loosening of travel curbs have recently helped the market continue its record run. General Electric Co jumped 11.6% in premarket trading after the U.S. conglomerate said it would split itself into three companies focused on aviation, healthcare and power.

Tesla Inc shares rose 1.4%, rebounding from a nearly 5% fall on Monday after Chief Executive Elon Musk's Twitter poll proposing to sell a tenth of his holdings garnered 57.9% vote in favor of the sale. The proposal also raised questions about whether Musk may have violated his settlement with the U.S. securities regulator again.

At 6:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 25 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34.5 points, or 0.21%. Robinhood Markets Inc slipped 3.1% after the online retail brokerage said a third party had obtained access to the email addresses of about five million of its customers in a security breach incident.

Zynga Inc jumped 6.6% after the "FarmVille" creator beat quarterly net bookings estimates, while Tripadvisor Inc fell 7.4% after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings and announcing the departure of Chief Executive Stephen Kaufer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021