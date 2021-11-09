Novo Nordisk India appoints Kapil Dev as brand ambassador

Drug firm Novo Nordisk India on Tuesday said it has appointed legendary cricketer Kapil Dev as the brand ambassador of the company to create awareness about diabetes management in India.

''This partnership aims to create awareness about better diabetes management and early insulin adoption,'' Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

Kapil Dev, who himself has managed diabetes for many years and won against all odds, is the perfect example of managing the disease with proper therapy and will be an inspiration for people living with diabetes, it added. ''I'm delighted to partner with Novo Nordisk who are the leaders in diabetes care and have not only provided innovative solutions for diabetes care but also focuses on educating people about how to manage it effectively,'' Dev said.

Early detection and treatment can go a long way to avoid co-morbidities in people living with diabetes, the statement said.

''This partnership with the cricket icon and inspiration, Kapil Dev, is a step towards increasing awareness on effectively managing diabetes,'' Novo Nordisk India Corporate Vice President and Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)