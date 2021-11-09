Left Menu

Novo Nordisk India appoints Kapil Dev as brand ambassador

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:27 IST
Novo Nordisk India appoints Kapil Dev as brand ambassador
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Novo Nordisk India on Tuesday said it has appointed legendary cricketer Kapil Dev as the brand ambassador of the company to create awareness about diabetes management in India.

''This partnership aims to create awareness about better diabetes management and early insulin adoption,'' Novo Nordisk said in a statement.

Kapil Dev, who himself has managed diabetes for many years and won against all odds, is the perfect example of managing the disease with proper therapy and will be an inspiration for people living with diabetes, it added. ''I'm delighted to partner with Novo Nordisk who are the leaders in diabetes care and have not only provided innovative solutions for diabetes care but also focuses on educating people about how to manage it effectively,'' Dev said.

Early detection and treatment can go a long way to avoid co-morbidities in people living with diabetes, the statement said.

''This partnership with the cricket icon and inspiration, Kapil Dev, is a step towards increasing awareness on effectively managing diabetes,'' Novo Nordisk India Corporate Vice President and Managing Director Vikrant Shrotriya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021