U.S. FDA lifts clinical hold on Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine trial

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:43 IST
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold on the company's trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA last year put the final-stage trial on hold as it sought more information from the company, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells. Inovio said the FDA's review was complete, and the agency had provided authorization to proceed with the study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

