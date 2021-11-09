Left Menu

Petronet net falls 11% in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:02 IST
Petronet net falls 11% in Q2
  • Country:
  • India

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's biggest liquefied natural gas importer, on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent drop in its September quarter net profit on reduced volumes.

Net profit of Rs 823.02 crore in the July-September was 11.24 per cent lower than the net profit of Rs 927.3 crore a year back, according to the company's filing to the stock exchanges.

Revenue jumped 70 per cent to Rs 10,894.72 crore on the back of a surge in international energy prices.

The spike in global rates meant a lesser amount of LNG cargoes were imported beyond the committed contracts as domestic customers couldn't afford such high prices.

Petronet said its board declared a special interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for fiscal 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021