Vijay Mohan Crishna resigns from boards of Godrej Industries, Godrej Agrovet

Vijay Mohan Crishna has resigned from the boards of two Godrej group firms, Godrej Industries Ltd and Godrej Agrovet Ltd, on account of his advancing age.

Crishna was a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director from the Promoter Group on the board of Godrej Industries and Non-Executive Director on the board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

''... he has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the company to reduce his commitments on multiple Boards on account of his advancing age with effect from close of business hours on November 8, 2021,'' said a regulatory update from Godrej Industries on Monday.

Crishna was serving as the Director of Godrej Industries since January 3, 1995, said the holding company of the Godrej Group.

After his resignation, the Godrej Industries board will now comprise of ten directors, out of which six are independent directors.

In a separate filing on Monday, Godrej Agrovet also informed about Crishna's resignation. His resignation comes at a time when the Godrej group is working on the division of the USD 4.1 billion conglomerate amicably among family members.

Earlier, sources aware of the matter had said that citing external advice, the family has sought for an amicable division of the 124-year old group.

At present, the group is led by veteran industrialist Adi Godrej (79), who is its chairman. His brother Nadir Godrej is the chairman of Godrej Industries as well as Godrej Agrovet.

According to earlier reports, the group is looking for a complete large-scale division between two groups -- one led by Adi and Nadir, and the other by Jamshyd and his sister Smitha Godrej Crishna.

Vijay Mohan Crishna is the husband of Smitha Godrej Crishna and an alumnus of St Stephen's College, University of Delhi.

