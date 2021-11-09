Edelweiss AMC appoints Ashish Agarwal as Managing Partner – Private Equity in AIFs

Edelweiss Asset Management on Tuesday said it has appointed Ashish Agarwal as managing partner – private equity – in alternative investment funds (AIFs) segment. Agarwal was previously associated with Navis Capital Partners for a decade and a half, Edelweiss AMC said in a statement.

His investing experience spans private equity and public equity funds; mid-market transactions in India, Europe, the USA, and South East Asia and across sectors. According to sources, Edelweiss AMC is also planning to launch new fund in AIF category II segment to capitalise on unlisted companies and IPO (initial public offering) booming markets.

The company is awaiting clearance from capital markets regulator Sebi in this regard, they added.

''Our alternative investment funds focus on unique uncorrelated ideas that complement traditional investments. Innovative companies in sunrise sectors are staying private longer and this is fuelling unprecedented demand from both founders and investors for private equity investments,'' Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC said.

''Ashish's addition to our team will allow us to capitalize on this multi-decade trend through our upcoming fund in private equity space. The proposed strategy will invest in market leaders with strong unit economics in sunrise sectors and take advantage of the attractive valuations many of these businesses trade at today,” she added.

Last month, Edelweiss AMC significantly strengthened the long-only equity mutual funds franchise with the appointment of Trideep Bhattacharya as Co-CIO-Equities, Abhishek Gupta, and Sahil Shah into its equity fund management team.

