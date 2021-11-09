Left Menu

Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young kids

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:34 IST
Moderna seeks EU authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in young kids

Moderna Inc on Tuesday sought conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children in the age-group of 6-11 years.

The vaccine was authorized for use in teens aged 12 to 17 years by the European Union in July, but several countries including Sweden have paused its use for people aged 30 and younger due to rare heart-related side-effects. The drugmaker sought U.S. authorization of its vaccine for use in teens in June and is awaiting a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"This marks our first submission for the use of our vaccine in this age group," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive of Moderna, adding the company will submit the data to other regulatory agencies around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021