MSRTC suspends 376 employees as strike enters 13th day

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC on Tuesday suspended 376 employees across the state for participating in the strike which has entered the 13th day, officials said.These employees were suspended for allegedly instigating others to join the stir, an official said.The employees who were suspended are posted in 45 bus depots of the MSRTC, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday suspended 376 employees across the state for participating in the strike which has entered the 13th day, officials said.

These employees were suspended for allegedly instigating others to join the stir, an official said.

The employees who were suspended are posted in 45 bus depots of the MSRTC, he said. The highest number of 58 employees each were suspended from Sangli and Nanded divisions, followed by 57 from the Yavatmal division, the official added. On Tuesday morning, bus operations at 247 out of 250 depots of the MSRTC remained suspended. The employees are demanding that the MSRTC be merged with the state government.

The move to suspend the employees came after the Bombay High Court deprecated their ''adamant stand'' of not withdrawing their stir despite the Maharashtra government extending full cooperation and setting up a panel to address their demand for a merger of the MSRTC with the state government. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab had said a contempt petition was being filed over the ongoing strike. PTI KK NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

