AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit declines 55 pc to Rs 12 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday reported a 54.65 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 11.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 197.70 crore. It was Rs 209.47 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday closed at Rs 3,023.35 per scrip on BSE, up 0.61 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)