PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:51 IST
Gold climbs Rs 103; silver jumps Rs 119
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rallied Rs 103 to Rs 47,124 per 10 grams in line with gain in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,021 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 119 to Rs 63,525 per kilogram from Rs 63,406 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,824 per ounce and silver flat at USD 24.36 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at USD 1,824 per ounce on Tuesday.

Gold prices traded firm supported by a weaker dollar and inflation worries,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

