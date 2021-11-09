Left Menu

APEC ministers pledge recovery support, seek to curb fishing, farm subsidies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:53 IST
APEC ministers pledge recovery support, seek to curb fishing, farm subsidies
Pacific Rim trade and foreign ministers on Tuesday pledged to maintain economic support measures to sustain a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic while pursuing negotiations to curb subsidies for fisheries and agriculture at a forthcoming World Trade Organization meeting.

The ministers from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries said in a communique issued after a virtual meeting there was wide divergence in recovery across and within economies, with downside risks remaining.

"We need to sustain our economic recovery through continued policy support measures, while preserving financial stability and long-term fiscal sustainability," the ministers said.

