US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed after inflation data, GE surges on split

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Tuesday after data showed a solid rise in producer prices last month, while General Electric surged on its plan to split into three public companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.69 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 36,404.53.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.55 points, or 0.12%, at 4,707.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.77 points, or 0.26%, to 16,024.13 at the opening bell.

