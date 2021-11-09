PGCIL net up 9 pc to Rs 3,376 cr in Jul-Sept

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit rose by 9 per cent to Rs 3,376.38 crore in the July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3,094.10 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 10,514.74 crore in the quarter from Rs 9,831 crore in the same period a year ago.

It is mainly engaged in the business of transmission of electricity.

''The Group has considered various internal and external information available up to the date of approval of financial results in assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021 & there has been no material impact on the operations or profitability of the company during the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021,'' the company stated.

The company in a statement said that it incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 1,939 crore and capitalized assets worth Rs 7,633 crore (excluding FERV) on a consolidated basis during Q2FY22. Its Gross Fixed Assets on consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,54,997 crore as of September 30, 2021.

During the quarter, 2,100 ckm (circuit) transmission lines and 14,000 MVA transformation capacity has been added. The Inter-Regional (IR) power transfer capacity has been enhanced by 5700 MW, with the commissioning of 765 kV D/c Vindhyachal -Varanasi line (4200MW) and Bipole-II (Pole 3) 1500 MW, ±800 kV HVDC Raigarh-Pugalur link. The IR capacity of National Grid stands at 1,10,750 MW at the end of Q2-FY22.

All the elements under TBCB (tariff based competitive bidding) subsidiaries, POWERGRID Varanasi Transmission System Limited and POWERGRID Fatehgarh Transmission Limited have been fully commissioned. At the end of Q2FY22, the total transmission assets of the PGCIL and its subsidiaries stood at 1,70,724 ckm of transmission lines, 262 substations and 4,54,350 MVA of transformation capacity, it stated. The PGCIL maintained average transmission system availability of 99.82 per cent during H1FY22 (April September 2021) compared to 99.83 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

