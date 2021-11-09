Payasam fest organised to mobilise funds for dialysis of poor kidney patients

Kerala is known for its wide varieties of 'payasam' or wet pudding and this delicacy was chosen by a society as a means to mobilise funds for dialysis treatment of 54 critically ill kidney patients at Tirur here.

Of the various kinds of payasam, Tirur-based Abhayam Dialysis Society opted for the 'palada payasam', a popular dessert delicacy among Malayalees, around 35,000 litres of which was prepared to be sold at Rs 250 per litre to generate the required funds.

Kunhippa, convenor of the fest and executive member of Abhayam Dialysis Society, told PTI that around 150 catering professionals volunteered to prepare the delicacy and the ingredients, utensils and other infrastructure required for it were provided by individuals and associations, including the Tirur Chamber of Commerce.

''The event was organised by Abhayam and we supported them for the good cause'', said Tirur Chamber of Commerce secretary P P Abdurahiman.

