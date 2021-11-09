PGInvIT reports Rs 3.63 cr loss in April-September

POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the half year period during April to September during the current financial year.

The consolidated net loss of PGInvIT stood at Rs 3.63 crore in the half year ended on September 30,2021, a BSE filing stated.

Total income during the six month period is Rs 522.53 crore.

The PGInvIT did not disclose the consolidated figures for the corresponding period.

The Board of Directors of POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Ltd — the Investment Manager to PGInvIT approved declaration of first distribution of Rs. 4.50 per unit for financial year 2021-22 comprising Rs. 3.02 per unit as interest, Rs 0.96 per unit as taxable dividend and Rs. 0.52 per unit as tax free dividend.

The record date for the first distribution to the unitholders will be Monday, November 15, 2021 and the payment of distribution will be made on or before Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The Net Asset Value CNAV') of PGInvIT as on September 30, 2021 is Rs.99.93 per unit.

