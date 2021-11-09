Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key financial facts about General Electric Co

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:26 IST
General Electric's decision to split into three companies marks the end of what once was America's most iconic corporation. Following are some key financial facts about General Electric:

** GE's revenue declined to $79.6 billion in 2020, from $129.9 billion in 2000 ** Earnings per share fell to 58 cents in 2020, from $1.27 in 2000

** Total borrowings stood at about $75 billion at the end of 2020, compared with consolidated borrowings of about $200 billion at the end of 2000 ** Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations at the end of 2020 stood at $37.09 billion, compared with $8.2 billion at the end of 2000

** Once the biggest U.S. company by market value, GE's market capitalization has shrunk to about $120 billion, just over a fifth of its high of nearly $580 billion in 2000

