FACTBOX-Key financial facts about General Electric Co
General Electric's decision to split into three companies marks the end of what once was America's most iconic corporation. Following are some key financial facts about General Electric:
** GE's revenue declined to $79.6 billion in 2020, from $129.9 billion in 2000 ** Earnings per share fell to 58 cents in 2020, from $1.27 in 2000
** Total borrowings stood at about $75 billion at the end of 2020, compared with consolidated borrowings of about $200 billion at the end of 2000 ** Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations at the end of 2020 stood at $37.09 billion, compared with $8.2 billion at the end of 2000
** Once the biggest U.S. company by market value, GE's market capitalization has shrunk to about $120 billion, just over a fifth of its high of nearly $580 billion in 2000
