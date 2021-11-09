Mashreqbank to pay $100 mln to resolve US probe into Sudan sanctions violations -regulator

United Arab Emirates bank Mashreqbank PSC has agreed to pay $100 million in penalties to resolve a U.S. government probe into violations of sanctions against doing business with Sudan, regulators said on Tuesday.

Between January 2005 and February 2009, Mashreqbank sent $4 billion worth of Sudan-related payments through financial institutions in the United States, violating U.S. sanctions against Sudan, according to a consent order with New York State Department of Financial Services. From 2009 through 2014, the bank's New York branch processed another $2.5 million in prohibited payments, the regulator said.

Mashreqbank in New York did not immediately respond to calls for comment. The United States imposed the sanctions in 1997 after Sudan was designated a state sponsor of terrorism, prohibiting financial institutions from conducting business with the government and some designated individuals and companies.

The investigation found the bank instructed its employees to avoid disclosing certain information sent between banks to conceal the violations and avoid triggering alerts or freezes on the transactions. The Federal Reserve Board said in a separate statement it has issued a cease and desist order against the bank for having insufficient policies and procedures to ensure compliance with U.S. sanctions laws.

Under the settlement, Mashreqbank also agreed to report on the status and sustainability of the bank's compliance program.

