Business briefs 3

CiSApp on Tuesday said it has raised USD 174,000 (Rs 1.3 crore) from Seed Round Capital Inc, a Houston-based investment firm led by Brad Jenkins and Austin Hill and crowdfunding on MicroVentures Inc.

CiSApp is a social platform, designed with cutting-edge technology like blockchain. CiSApp said it is India's first blockchain social network built for content creators and influencers alike.

''We've raised around USD 200,000 till date, and looking forward to go for the release in a month. We are expecting to raise up to USD 2 million in the next 12 months for our future plans for CiSApp. We are looking to provide a completely unique platform keeping in mind a safe and welcome experience,'' CiSApp co-founder Bhargav Varma said.

With blockchain technology, the company will be altering the way people interact using social networking platforms, Varma added. ''Our target is to hit 1 million-plus users by Q2 2021 and will release the reward-based platform once we hit that mark,” Varma said.

* * * XR Central raises USD 135,000 in funding * Tech start-up XR Central on Tuesday said it has raised USD 135,000 (about Rs 1 crore) in seed funding from Netprophets Cyberworks.

The funds will be utilised towards accelerating and extending the company's CUBE platform that aims to democratise the way XR experiences have been created, viewed, and consumed. Extended Reality or XR experiences is an umbrella term used to descibe real and virtual environments and include virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed/ merged reality (MR).

''I see multiple use cases across industries, and after studying them, my belief on CUBE just multiplies many folds... CUBE has the potential to revolutionize the way the use cases can be implemented and the kind of ROI that can be achieved. Now, when Metaverse is emerging, it is going to be another dreamy experience for the world to witness,'' XR Central co-founder Anshul Agarwal said.

Exploring a virtual space with people who aren't physically present in the same place will make time spent online more meaningful very soon, Agarwal added. ''The metaverse will be a game-changer for remote collaboration, simulation and so much more. A product like ours requires continued investment in product and tech talent, as well as a concentrated effort on marketplace development,'' XR Central co-founder Shrey Mishra said.

* * * Tableau pledges to train 10 mn data learners * Analytics platform Tableau on Tuesday said it aims to enable 10 million data learners in the next five years. For organisations striving to become data-driven, hiring people to work with, interpret, analyse and make decisions with data is more important than ever. In a Tableau-commissioned Forrester research study, recruiters ranked data literacy as the most in-demand skill for entry-level candidates.

This pledge (of 10 million) accelerates Tableau's long-standing commitment to closing the data literacy gap and will help people grow valuable, inclusive businesses, make data-driven decisions and build careers with in-demand skills. The company estimates this grows its current data education commitment by 200 per cent, the statement said.

''Our Tableau Academic programme, university partnerships and data literacy eLearning have already reached millions of people but it's just the beginning. We need to do so much more to meet the world's demand for data skills. With this pledge, we're committing to support 10 million people in learning essential skills for starting or making a dramatic change in their careers,'' Tableau President and CEO Mark Nelson said.

Additionally, to help overcome the barriers that remain to skill-building programmes, Tableau Foundation will launch a new USD 5 million, multi-year initiative supporting global non-profits committed to gender equity. Grants will support organisations helping women and girls learn essential data skills, with a focus on communities facing data literacy barriers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)