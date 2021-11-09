ITC Hotels new luxury brand 'Mementos' to push managed property biz

ITC Hotels on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Mementos' with signing up the first property Ekaaya in Udaipur under the luxury brand.

With its ''asset right'' strategy, the launch of the niche brand will help the group expand its footprint across the country through management contracts, a company official said.

''Our footprint is expanding across the length and breadth of the country. The asset right strategy supports our endeavour to create and curate immersive experiences for all travellers. Brand 'Mementos' helps us deliver unique luxury stays across different destinations,'' ITC Hotels chief executive Anil Chadha said.

Ekaaya, spread over 106 acres of land, offers 130 rooms.

Brand 'Mementos' in the luxury segment and 'Storii' in the premium category are the latest addition to the hotel group's portfolio.

ITC Hotels operates with six brands, offering hospitality solutions through more than 100 hotels in over 70 destinations.

