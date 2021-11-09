Ireland sees 'very serious' risk UK will abandon parts of Brexit deal

Ireland believes there is a very serious risk that the British government will move to set aside parts of its EU divorce deal in the coming weeks, triggering a "very robust response" from Brussels, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

"If the British government decided to formally set aside elements of the (Northern Ireland) Protocol using Article 16 as a facilitator for that, I believe the EU will see that as an act of bad faith," Coveney told a parliamentary committee.

"I think will trigger a very robust response from the EU side," he said, adding that if Britain does not cease demanding that Brussels "deliver the impossible", then negotiations will soon run out of road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)