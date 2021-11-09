NFRA extends deadline for comments on MSMC auditing standards consultation paper

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has extended the deadline till November 30 for comments on the consultation paper on statutory audit and auditing standards for micro, small and medium companies.

The watchdog had issued the consultation paper on September 29 and the initial deadline for submission of comments was to end on November 10.

The last date for submission of comments on the consultation paper on Statutory Audit and Auditing Standards for Micro, Small and Medium Companies (MSMCs) has been extended to November 30, according to a release.

A preliminary analysis done by the regulator on the key financial parameters of the companies showed that the fees paid to auditors by a large majority of MSMCs are way below what an audit, when performed in compliance with the letter and spirit of the standards of auditing, would require.

''Major economies of the world require statutory audit for small companies only in case some minimum criteria of public interest are satisfied.

''Even in India, income tax audit is now not compulsory where the turnover is Rs 10 crore or less provided not more than 5 per cent of the transactions are in cash. GST audit has also been completely done away with,'' NFRA had said in a release on September 29.

