Motorbike rider killed in accident in Nagpur

A motorbike rider was killed when he hit a bicycle and suffered grievous injuries near a village in Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

A couple, riding on the bicycle, sustained minor injuries in the accident which took place near Khangaon village under the Katol police station area on Monday, they said.

According to the police, one Raju Ramrao Dhale (51), a resident of Panchavati in Katol town, was riding the bicycle with his wife as pillion.

When they were near Khangaon, the motorbike rider, identified as Pawan Narayan Rewatkar (42), came from behind at great speed and hit the bicycle, they said.

Rewatkar, a resident of Katol, lost balance and fell on the road, suffering grievous injuries in the process, the police said.

He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they added.

