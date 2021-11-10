Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 10

- UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled fresh details of Britain's proposed financial regulation after Brexit, promising a new era where officials will consider "growth and competitiveness" as they oversee everything from the world's oldest banks to fast-growing fintechs. - COVID-19 jabs will become compulsory for NHS staff in England from next spring, health secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at boosting uptake among workers and reducing coronavirus transmission within health settings.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 06:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 06:27 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU has 'no option' but to retaliate if UK suspends N Ireland protocol https://on.ft.com/3D4QPpj - AstraZeneca commits to vaccines business with new division https://on.ft.com/3n0gIRJ

- Sunak puts 'growth' at heart of post-Brexit financial regulation https://on.ft.com/3mZJz8u - COVID vaccinations to become mandatory for England's NHS staff https://on.ft.com/308h7Z6

Overview - The EU will have "no option" but to retaliate if the UK goes ahead with threats to suspend parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland in the coming days, Ireland's deputy prime minister has warned.

- AstraZeneca is creating a new division for vaccines and antibody therapies as the drugmaker commits to the business despite the shaky start for its Covid-19 shot. - UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled fresh details of Britain's proposed financial regulation after Brexit, promising a new era where officials will consider "growth and competitiveness" as they oversee everything from the world's oldest banks to fast-growing fintechs.

- COVID-19 jabs will become compulsory for NHS staff in England from next spring, health secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at boosting uptake among workers and reducing coronavirus transmission within health settings. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
2
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
3
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
4
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021