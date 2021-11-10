PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EU has 'no option' but to retaliate if UK suspends N Ireland protocol https://on.ft.com/3D4QPpj - AstraZeneca commits to vaccines business with new division https://on.ft.com/3n0gIRJ

- Sunak puts 'growth' at heart of post-Brexit financial regulation https://on.ft.com/3mZJz8u - COVID vaccinations to become mandatory for England's NHS staff https://on.ft.com/308h7Z6

Overview - The EU will have "no option" but to retaliate if the UK goes ahead with threats to suspend parts of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland in the coming days, Ireland's deputy prime minister has warned.

- AstraZeneca is creating a new division for vaccines and antibody therapies as the drugmaker commits to the business despite the shaky start for its Covid-19 shot. - UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled fresh details of Britain's proposed financial regulation after Brexit, promising a new era where officials will consider "growth and competitiveness" as they oversee everything from the world's oldest banks to fast-growing fintechs.

- COVID-19 jabs will become compulsory for NHS staff in England from next spring, health secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at boosting uptake among workers and reducing coronavirus transmission within health settings. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

